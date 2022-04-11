BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

BWA stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

