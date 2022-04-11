Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $903.21 Million

Brokerages expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) to report $903.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $870.86 million to $950.16 million. Bread Financial posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
