BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). BriaCell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 31,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 136,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

