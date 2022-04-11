Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.45%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

