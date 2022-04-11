Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,950. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

