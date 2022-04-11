Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.84 Million

Brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will report $27.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.40 million and the highest is $31.28 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $31.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $114.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $130.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.75 million, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $146.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

