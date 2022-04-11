Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.25. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 74,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Plains GP by 225.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 1,430,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 93.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 711,724 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

