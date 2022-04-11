Brokerages Anticipate Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will post $134.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.50 million and the lowest is $131.91 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $597.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.33 million to $607.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $674.00 million, with estimates ranging from $661.07 million to $683.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Portillos.
Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
PTLO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Portillos has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $57.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at $28,523,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
