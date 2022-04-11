Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Shake Shack posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Shake Shack by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $61.35 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

