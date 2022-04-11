Brokerages Expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Caleres reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 516,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,022. The company has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.