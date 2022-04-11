Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $12,007,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after buying an additional 221,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,642 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,444. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

