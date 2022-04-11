Brokerages Expect IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will announce $4.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year sales of $26.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 million to $26.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.07 million, with estimates ranging from $46.57 million to $49.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IsoPlexis.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 339,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,177. IsoPlexis has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.