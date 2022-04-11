Brokerages Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NLTX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 291,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 346,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

