Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.46). Novan posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $62.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.01. Novan has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,030 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Novan by 557.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,646 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novan by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novan by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

