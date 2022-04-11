Brokerages Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) will report sales of $2.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $3.60 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,152.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 264,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.