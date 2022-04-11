Brokerages Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $3.60 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,152.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 264,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

