Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $29.79

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Halliburton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $2,895,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 375,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,552,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

