Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $29.79

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.08.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:HAL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 375,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,552,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.
Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)
Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.
