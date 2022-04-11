Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target at $329.06

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $289.86 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $254.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.49 and a 200-day moving average of $322.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

