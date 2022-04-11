Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) PT at $23.72

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE MGY opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.