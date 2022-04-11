Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target at $39.83

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Renault from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.