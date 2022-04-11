Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT at $33.81

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.81.

CWYUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

