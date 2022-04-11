Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) PT at $117.57

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of SPB traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.91. 1,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,919. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

