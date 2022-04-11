Brokerages Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Target Price at $29.78

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

SWCH traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,210. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 420.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Switch by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 34.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 76,033 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Switch by 25.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also

