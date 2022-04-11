Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) PT at $95.00

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $67,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,030 shares of company stock worth $884,881 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,816,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

