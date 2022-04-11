Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) PT at $126.00

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several analysts have commented on VC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.61. 2,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,925. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.23.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 958.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $24,012,000.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.