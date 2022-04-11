Brokerages Set Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT at $13.90

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vivendi from €16.50 ($18.13) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.38) to €14.10 ($15.49) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.76) to €13.40 ($14.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VIVHY opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

