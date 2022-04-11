Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 241,044 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

