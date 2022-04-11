Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of RA opened at $21.03 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

