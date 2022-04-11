Brunilda Rios Sells 5,789 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.95. 3,637,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,787. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,232,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

