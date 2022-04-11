BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Reaches Market Cap of $42.82 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $42.82 million and $1.70 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.91 or 0.07460873 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.52 or 0.99772346 BTC.

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

