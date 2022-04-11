BTIG Research Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $720.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $610.00 to $720.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE PANW opened at $608.23 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

