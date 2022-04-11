Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Down to $8.93

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $8.52. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 5,095 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 117,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

