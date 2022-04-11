Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.33. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 17,352 shares.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

