BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 500 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $603.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $706.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,133.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.80.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

