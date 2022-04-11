Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Cap of $25.92 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $25.92 million and $36,062.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.00542005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.