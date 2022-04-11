C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

