Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,972 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Cadence Design Systems worth $160,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.98. 16,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,046. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

