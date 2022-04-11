Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

CCD opened at $25.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $33.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

