Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $21.83 million and $45,166.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.65 or 0.07525635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00093279 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

