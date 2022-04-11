Cameco (TSE:CCO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.91.

TSE CCO traded down C$0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting C$37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,494. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a one year low of C$19.50 and a one year high of C$39.62.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 in the last three months.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

