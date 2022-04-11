Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Price Target to GBX 22

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RKH has been the topic of several other reports. reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON:RKH opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.59. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.40 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

