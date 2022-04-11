Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$155.36.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$156.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$109.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$157.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total transaction of C$1,244,781.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,016,826.07. Also, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Insiders sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.