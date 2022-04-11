Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after buying an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after buying an additional 414,845 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.