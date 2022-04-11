Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.25% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.
Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after buying an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after buying an additional 414,845 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
