CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Position Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of CareCloud worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $4.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. CareCloud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

