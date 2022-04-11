CarMax (KMX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KMX opened at $102.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

