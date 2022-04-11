CarMax (KMX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KMX opened at $102.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $155.98.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.
About CarMax (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.