Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.04. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 10,548 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
