Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,538,000 after acquiring an additional 212,158 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at $226,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

