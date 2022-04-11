Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 3,130 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 180.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Sunoco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SUN. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

SUN opened at $42.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.65. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

