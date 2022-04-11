Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $110,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTLC opened at $38.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59.

