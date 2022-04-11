Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $68.98 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

