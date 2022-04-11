Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.77.

MCO opened at $342.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.55. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $299.68 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

